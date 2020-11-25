1/1
Richard C. (Rick) Rumsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Rick) C. Rumsey, 71, of Glastonbury, passed away on Friday, November 20. He was the cherished husband of Dianne (Borton) Rumsey for 38 years. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Ronald H. and Martha (Kampfe) Rumsey. Rick grew up in Metuchen, NJ, graduated from Metuchen High School and settled in Connecticut in the early 70's. Rick graduated from Hamilton College, where he played football and lacrosse. Throughout his life he remained connected with Hamilton and his fellow alumni, especially his Delta Upsilon brothers. Most recently he was involved in planning his 50th class reunion. Rick then earned an MBA from Rutgers University and had a long career in accounting and financial systems consulting before his retirement. He was an avid runner, clocking 45 consecutive Manchester Road Races, and many Utica Boilermakers and Philly Broad Street Runs, often with his children by his side (always trailing him). Rick was a diehard sports fan, a long-suffering supporter of the NY Giants, and a fixture at UConn basketball and football games. Rick loved to travel and as a history buff was always very well informed about the world. Favorite places included Europe, US National Parks, Long Beach Island, NJ, and Lake Winnipesaukee. He enjoyed listening to the stories of everyone he met and telling a few of his own, often over a pint of Guinness at the Irish American Home in Glastonbury. Throughout his life Rick volunteered for many organizations, including Special Olympics, the Greater Hartford Jaycee's (working at the GHO is where he met Dianne), and most recently for the AARP Tax Aide Program and Foodshare. Above all else, Rick was devoted to and proud of his family. He was loyal and hardworking, steady and reliable, a great teammate, and everyone's biggest fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren Rumsey and her partner Collin Meadow of Philadelphia, PA, son Matt Rumsey and his wife Holly Richards of Washington, DC, sister Joan (Rumsey) Thiel of Metuchen, NJ, brothers and sisters-in-law Paul and Deb Borton of Wakefield, MA, Tom Borton of Cromwell, Mark and Irene Borton of Bolton, and Nancy and Patrick McGuiness of Glastonbury, and many dear friends. Rick loved the special relationships he had with his nieces and nephews: Becky (husband Justin), Lindsay (husband JR), Kenny, Kyle (wife Sarah), Kristopher, Ian and Brendan. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Dave Thiel. Friends may call on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, masks and six feet of social distancing are required. Funeral services and burial will be private but a gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, and in this time of great need, donations may be made to Foodshare (foodshare.org) in Rick's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved