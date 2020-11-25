Richard (Rick) C. Rumsey, 71, of Glastonbury, passed away on Friday, November 20. He was the cherished husband of Dianne (Borton) Rumsey for 38 years. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Ronald H. and Martha (Kampfe) Rumsey. Rick grew up in Metuchen, NJ, graduated from Metuchen High School and settled in Connecticut in the early 70's. Rick graduated from Hamilton College, where he played football and lacrosse. Throughout his life he remained connected with Hamilton and his fellow alumni, especially his Delta Upsilon brothers. Most recently he was involved in planning his 50th class reunion. Rick then earned an MBA from Rutgers University and had a long career in accounting and financial systems consulting before his retirement. He was an avid runner, clocking 45 consecutive Manchester Road Races, and many Utica Boilermakers and Philly Broad Street Runs, often with his children by his side (always trailing him). Rick was a diehard sports fan, a long-suffering supporter of the NY Giants, and a fixture at UConn basketball and football games. Rick loved to travel and as a history buff was always very well informed about the world. Favorite places included Europe, US National Parks, Long Beach Island, NJ, and Lake Winnipesaukee. He enjoyed listening to the stories of everyone he met and telling a few of his own, often over a pint of Guinness at the Irish American Home in Glastonbury. Throughout his life Rick volunteered for many organizations, including Special Olympics, the Greater Hartford Jaycee's (working at the GHO is where he met Dianne), and most recently for the AARP Tax Aide Program and Foodshare. Above all else, Rick was devoted to and proud of his family. He was loyal and hardworking, steady and reliable, a great teammate, and everyone's biggest fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren Rumsey and her partner Collin Meadow of Philadelphia, PA, son Matt Rumsey and his wife Holly Richards of Washington, DC, sister Joan (Rumsey) Thiel of Metuchen, NJ, brothers and sisters-in-law Paul and Deb Borton of Wakefield, MA, Tom Borton of Cromwell, Mark and Irene Borton of Bolton, and Nancy and Patrick McGuiness of Glastonbury, and many dear friends. Rick loved the special relationships he had with his nieces and nephews: Becky (husband Justin), Lindsay (husband JR), Kenny, Kyle (wife Sarah), Kristopher, Ian and Brendan. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Dave Thiel. Friends may call on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, masks and six feet of social distancing are required. Funeral services and burial will be private but a gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, and in this time of great need, donations may be made to Foodshare (foodshare.org
) in Rick's memory.