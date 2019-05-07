Richard "Dick" Charles Stathers of East Windsor passed away on May 3, 2019. He was 88 years old.Dick was born on September 21, 1930 in Burlington, VT to Albert Stathers and Juna (Patch) Stathers. He was a graduate of Stevens High School in Claremont, NH, and a military veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. Stationed in Japan, he repaired battle-scarred fighter planes.Dick and his wife Delores moved their family to East Windsor in 1954, where he commenced a long and distinguished career in aerospace manufacturing. He advanced his career from machinist to general manager at Projects, Inc., a precision machining company. More importantly, Dick was one of the bedrocks of his community. He served for nearly 50 years in the East Windsor Lions Club, in the roles of president and treasurer. Dick had tremendous influence on the Lions Low Vision Center and helped raise thousands of dollars for charities and scholarships in East Windsor. He was also a past district governor for the Lions Clubs of District 23B. Dick was the recipient of many awards: Lion of the Year, Ambassador of Sight, Knight of the Blind, and the highest recognition: Melvin Jones Fellow. Dick was also a significant leader in his church, The First Congregational Church of East Windsor. He served as trustee, president and deacon, many times over, as he was the one that always volunteered when there was no one to fill a key role.Dick and Delores loved to travel with their Lions Club friends to conferences throughout the country and internationally. He loved to play golf, but had a great passion for genealogy. He was able to trace family history back to the Mayflower, and even further back to England into the 1500's. More than anything, Dick loved and was very proud of his family. They all benefited from his wisdom and witty sayings. Many private conversations started with "between you, me and the lamp post…….", and ended with "you're the captain of your own ship". Dick leaves his wife of 67 years, Delores (Pertesis) Stathers of East Windsor, daughter Linda Stathers and husband Vernon Stallings of Manchester, sons Richard Stathers, Jr. and wife Monica of Ellington, Jeffrey Stathers and wife Susan of East Windsor, and Michael Stathers and fiancé Beatrice Fevry of Maine. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Jessica Nikirk, David Stathers (wife Emilie), Cindi Koehler (husband Edward), Michelle Stathers, and Brian Stathers (wife Danielle) and his great-grandchildren Jacob, Cameron, Simon, Max, Emily and Luke. They will all miss him dearly. Richard was pre-deceased by his parents, and sister Beverly Stathers.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of his doctors, nurses and caregivers at St. Francis Hospital. Calling hours at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, East Windsor will be Thursday, May 9th from 5 to 7pm. A service of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10:30am, at the First Congregational Church of East Windsor, followed by a reception at 12:30pm. Please make donations in Richard's name to East Windsor Lions Club Charities or First Congregational Church of East Windsor. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.comAs Dick would love to say: "See you around the corner!"





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019