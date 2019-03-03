Home

Richard A Chiariello, 74 of Peoria, Arizona passed away at his home with his loving family beside him on February 24th, 2019 in Peoria. Richard was born to Albert J. and Amelia (LaPlante) Chiariello on November 29, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut. He was united in marriage with Jeannette (Rodrigue) Chiariello on May 11, 1968 in Hartford. Richard worked for the Hartford Courant for 33 years and retired to Arizona. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Dylan Padro. He is survived by his wife Jeannette Chiariello; children: Kimberly and husband Jose Padro, Kevin Chiariello, Michelle and husband Steve Pealock, Marcia Chiariello and Karen and husband Gregory Perry; grandchildren: Jenna Padro, Isabella and Brayden Perry, Maddox and Hannah Pealock; sister Jane Marie Elwood; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held for Richard at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Glendale, Arizona with committal services at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Avondale, Arizona.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
