Richard D. Carlson of Cromwell died peacefully Thursday November 12, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was the husband for 62 years of Carol P. Carlson. Dick was the son of George S. and Frances B. Carlson of Bristol, CT. He also leaves a cousin Linda Carlson of Chester, her daughter Karen Davison of Chester and son Dale McLeod of Deep River. In addition, he leaves his nephew Richard Bugbee of Old Lyme, niece Carol Cieszynsky of Naperville IL, and niece Laurie Willis of Old Lyme and their children. Dick was educated at Phillips Academy, Andover Mass. and Yale University where he was a member of CHI PHI fraternity. He also enjoyed playing percussion in various jazz bands and concert orchestras. Dick was the founder and owner of Rockwell Communications for 40 years before his retirement. He loved Rockwell and he was very fond and proud of his employees. Dick loved golf. He and Carol were long time members of Ellington Ridge CC and after moving to Cromwell, Shuttle Meadow CC. They vacationed at many golf resorts throughout the US and Bermuda. He was a member of the Connecticut St seniors golf association, where he served as president and later happily was team captain for the interstate matches. Dick and Carol also enjoyed bicycling which included biking through the Burgundy wine area in France. They also cross country skied throughout New England. A memorial service will be held in the memorial garden at the Congregational Church of South Glastonbury, CT at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store