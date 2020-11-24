Richard D. Cole, 94, of Canton, husband of Beryl (Wilcox) Cole, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born August 11, 1926 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Theodore S. and Ruth O. Douglas Cole and lived on Dowd Avenue in Canton for over 50 years. He was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Army, 3rd Battalion, 19th Infantry. Mr. Cole graduated from the University of Connecticut, Class of 1951, with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He worked in Quality Control for Reliable Manufacturing in Bloomfield for many years prior to his retirement. Mr. Cole was a member of the Collinsville Congregational Church and many veterans organizations. Mr. Cole enjoyed family, birds, gardening, watermelon under the hickory tree, history and reading. In addition to his beloved wife of 69 years, Richard is survived by his son, Keith W. Cole of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Lorraine C. Trojan of Deep River and Elizabeth C. Sangster of Essex, and a brother, Theodore S. Cole, Jr. of Newport, NH. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veteran's organization of your choice. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Richard's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
.