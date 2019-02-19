Richard D. "Rick" Johnson, son of Drs. Donald and Dorothy Johnson, passed away peacefully at his home in Elk, California on February 15, 2019.Rick was born on June 8, 1950. He attended public schools in West Hartford, the Loomis School, and Stanford University. He spent his working life in the field of software development and testing in San Diego, California. After his retirement he moved to Elk, where he was active in the Volunteer Fire Department. Throughout his life music, particularly Celtic folk music, was always close to his heart. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Monty, of Elk; his mother, Dorothy, of Bloomfield; his younger brother, Theodore D., and his wife, Judith C. Cochrane, of Athens, Alabama; as well as numerous cousins in his extended family. There will be a memorial gathering at Duncaster in Bloomfield to celebrate Rick's life at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary