Richard D. Lynch of Charlestown RI died at home on July 19, 2019. Dick Lynch was 88 years old and was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Joan W. Lynch. He is survived by his six children; Kathleen Lynch of West Hartford CT, Richard (Rick) D. Lynch Jr of Farmington CT and his wife Michelle Burdick, Sharon Patterson of Middletown CT and her husband John Patterson, Charles W. Lynch of Boston MA, James S. Lynch of West Hartford and his wife Pam Howard Lynch, and Mary Margaret (Meg) Derrick of South Dartmouth, MA and her husband Phil Derrick. He also leaves his grandchildren Ryan, Conor and his wife Mikaela, Marla, Morgan, Robert, Matthew, Noah, Emma and Liam. He was born in Providence RI to Robert Dawson and Helen M. Lynch. He lived most of his life in West Hartford, CT graduating from William Hall High School in 1948 and attending The University of Connecticut before entering the Korean War. Dick was the prior President and Owner of Newgate Oil Company. He served in the community as a Catechism Teacher at St Peter Claver Church and as a Soccer Coach for the Golden Terrors West Hartford boys/youth soccer association. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Eleanor Lynch and Helen Eileen Lynch; and his brother Robert Dawson Lynch. He is survived by two sisters, Marjorie Ann Stamm and Joan Ann Sienko and her husband Norman Sienko. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Rd, Charlestown, RI on Monday, July 29 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Salt Ponds Coalition or to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019