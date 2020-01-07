Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Therian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Therian


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Therian Obituary
Richard D. Therian, 85, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Touchpoints at Chestnut. Born in Windsor Locks, CT on March 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Frank Therian and Minnie (Paganelli) Lenard and was a lifelong resident of Windsor Locks. Richard was a retired Teamster, driving tractor trailer, dump truck and cement mixers most his life. Richard served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War before being honorably discharged. He had a love for NASCAR racing, loved to tend to his garden, and cherished his time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson, especially Wednesday night spaghetti dinners for over 30 years. He leaves his 2 loving daughters, Diana Dondero of Feeding Hills, MA, Cheryl Cobb and her husband Kenneth of Windsor Locks; 5 grandchildren, Miranda and Alyssa Dondero, Thomas, Kate, and Charlotte Cobb; his great-grandson, C.J. Fitzgibbon; his brother, Bruce Therian of Boston, MA; and his companion of many years, Elaine Gould of Windsor Locks. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Shirley Therian; and his brother, Frank Therian. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Touchpoints at Chestnut and Masonicare Hospice for their compassion and care. At Richard's request, services will be held privately. Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -