Richard David Ellis
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard David Ellis of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away June 3, 2020. Born October 30, 1947 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut to Herbert and Ruth Ellis. Served in the U.S. Marine Corps, a machinist and Methodist. Survived by his wife Robin Tyson Ellis; step sons Edward Louis Fargo, Sr. and wife Tammy Fargo, John Gilbert Fargo, Jr. and wife Sheri Fargo; Timothy Andrew Fargo and wife Marion Fargo and four step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren. Condolences to The Ellis Family, 1 Bearley Circle, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715 www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton County Funeral Home
306 N 4Th St
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 636-6700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved