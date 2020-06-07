Richard David Ellis of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away June 3, 2020. Born October 30, 1947 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut to Herbert and Ruth Ellis. Served in the U.S. Marine Corps, a machinist and Methodist. Survived by his wife Robin Tyson Ellis; step sons Edward Louis Fargo, Sr. and wife Tammy Fargo, John Gilbert Fargo, Jr. and wife Sheri Fargo; Timothy Andrew Fargo and wife Marion Fargo and four step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren. Condolences to The Ellis Family, 1 Bearley Circle, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715 www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.