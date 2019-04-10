Richard David Hartunian, 49, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. Born in New Britain, beloved son of Hilda (Carra) Hartunian and the late Richard Hartunian, he was a lifelong Newington resident. Rick played baseball and football during his high school years, graduating from Newington High School in 1988. He graduated from UConn with his bachelor's degree in 1996. Rick was an avid sports fan, especially for the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants football team. He held a long career in the fluid power and robotics industry. He enjoyed spending summers at the beach in Old Lyme and he taught classes at Central CT State University. A loving father, he leaves his adored daughters, Sophia Hartunian and her mother Trish Hartunian of West Hartford, and Ava Hartunian and her mother Amber Brucato of Cheshire. He also leaves his four sisters, Karen Marchak, Cara Newcomb, and Lisa Campbell, all of CA, and Sherri Sutera of Rocky Hill, his niece Sarah Newcomb, and nephews, Nico Sutera, Sam Sutera and Geoffrey Newcomb and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 11th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will begin on Friday, April 12th, at 9:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made for his children's future, payable to "Sophia or Ava Hartunian", and collected at services. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary