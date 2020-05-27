Richard Dean DeBarge
1958 - 2020
CROMWELL – Richard Dean DeBarge, 62, of Main Street in Oxford, MA, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debra J. (Laurinitis) DeBarge of Oxford, MA; two sons, James Dean DeBarge of Middletown, and Matthew Tyler DeBarge of Worcester, MA; two brothers, Raymond Michael DeBarge and his fiancée Wendy Virgadaula of Middletown, and Ronald Francis DeBarge and his wife Victoria of Wethersfield; his granddaughter, Tessa Pollard-DeBarge of Middletown; and his special cousins, Joan and Rick, Carol, Bobby, and Noy. He was predeceased by his sister, Cathy DeBarge who died in 2014. He was born in Leominster, MA, son of the late Raymond Richard and Theresa Irene (Campbell) DeBarge. He graduated from Vinal Technical High School in Middletown in 1976, and attended Thames Valley Technical College. Mr. DeBarge worked at Pratt & Whitney for 31 years. He was a devoted member of Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester. Church was everything to him and he will be greatly missed by his church family and dear friend and pastor Kris Casey. He enjoyed trivia and was a fan of the New England sports teams. He was a true family man – his family meant everything to him. Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a private visitation will be held for his family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the Adams Square Baptist Church in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Livingstone Foundation, P.O. Box 52, Leominster MA 01453. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA, is directing the arrangements. paradisfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
