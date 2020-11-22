Richard "Rich" Maitz, 47, of Bristol, CT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from COVID-19. Born on September 11, 1973 in New Britain, CT he was the son of Valentine and Barbara Maitz of Berlin. Rich loved spending time with his large network of friends whom he met through the years while serving as a cook in many local establishments. He also worked part time for over 20 years at Amity Printing of Berlin. Everyone who knew Rich knew that how he loved to have a good time and always told stories (they never really believed him) but he got really creative at telling them anyway. He was always up for a trip to the casino with his friends and was an avid Raiders fan who hoped to one day attend a game at their new stadium in Las Vegas. Some of his most cherished moments were the times he was able to spend with his son Cristian. He was so proud to see Cristian graduate and always bragged about how he was going on to college to study computer science. Rich earned the nickname "Hard as Nails" from his friends for his ability to take on all challenges and still come out smiling. Rich is survived by his son, Cristian Maitz of Clinton, MA, his sisters Stacie and Tuoc Phan of South Carolina, Sandra and Thomas Nichols of Andover. He also had five nieces and nephews: Brandon Phan, Tyler Phan, Kylie Nichols, Tamer Nichols, Jake Nichols and a great niece, Everleigh Nichols. Rich was predeceased by his father and most recently by his mother and brother who also passed away earlier this year from COVID-19. His family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to his friends for always being there for Rich over the years. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. The family has established an education fund at TD Bank to support Rich's son, Cristian, and have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Cristian Maitz Educational Fund" at any TD Bank branch. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of the arrangements. Please share a memory of Rich with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
