It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Richard E. Brousseau, 87, died Friday May 03, 2019 at his home of natural causes. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant during the Korean war. He worked most of his life as a self employed carpenter until he retired. He is survived by his son Richard Brousseau and his wife Carol, his daughter Susan M. Brousseau. His grandchildren Teresa Kowalski, Rachel and Nick Casillo and Steven Brousseau. His great grandchildren Michael Wade, Dominic Passamano and Gabriella Casillo. His brother Joseph and Helen Brousseau and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cathleen Brousseau (Cuppie) and his beloved wife Rosemarie (Scionti) Brousseau . His wake will be held Wednesday, May 08, 2019 . Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. His burial will be a private ceremony open to only immediate family.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019