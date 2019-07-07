Richard E. Doughty, age 66, passed into the great beyond on June 12, 2019 in his home after a valiant year-long battle with cancer. He was born October 6, 1952, the son of Robert L. and the late Jean C. Doughty. Raised in West Hartford, Connecticut (Hall High School class of '70), he attended CCSU, earning degrees in both Psychology and Biology. Richard predeceased his father by two weeks. Richard worked in financial services for over 30 years. He was a life-long talented musician, playing guitar in rock bands starting in high school, and was a regular at open mics in both Connecticut and Maine. He was also an avid fly fisherman from an early age and had a talent for tying his own flies, skills taught to him by his late uncle Leonard. He was an active member of the Farmington River Anglers Association for many years. In 2008 he settled in his beloved ocean-side utopia, Cape Neddick, Maine. Richard's kind, diplomatic nature won him friends from all walks of life; his strong sense of decency will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him. He lived his life with passion, a positive outlook and a light-hearted attitude. He will be fondly remembered for his warmth, quick wit and ability to make fast and life-long friends. Richard leaves behind his soulmate, Mary Beth Gaskill, of Chicago, IL, his children Erica Guzek of East Windsor and Justin Doughty of East Hartford beloved grandchildren Benjamin and Sophia, sister Adrienne Doughty of West Hartford, brother Stephen (Annette Long) Doughty of New Britain, nieces Gina Rose of West Hartford and Sara Forrest of Los Angeles, CA, nephews Robert Doughty of Seattle, WA and David Ratz (USAF) of Las Vegas, NV. A Celebration of Life will be held July 14, from 3–6pm at World of Beer, 73 Isham Road, West Hartford, CT 06107. The York Living Well with Cancer Center provided invaluable assistance to Richard this past year. Donations may be made to: The Living Well with Cancer Fund, in memory of Richard E. Doughty, York Hospital Oncology, 15 Hospital Drive, York, ME 03905. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019