Richard E. Nichols

Richard E. Nichols 54, of Bristol, CT passed away peacefully at home with his parents and daughter on September 1, 2019. He was born May 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was son to Judith Wilcox and the late Frank Nichols. Richard was an Iron worker for most of his life. He loved to ride his Harley and was very Patriotic. Richard was preceded in death by his Aunt Carol Yates of OH, grandparents Mr. & Ms. Earl D. Wilcox of OH and Mr. & Mrs. Hebert Nichols of TX. He is survived by his mother Judy McGavic & step father David W. McGavic of TX; siblings Adrienne Washington (Marcus) of TX, Julie Lemming (Jim) of MI, Roye Pelletier (Brenda) of MI; daughters, Marcienne M. Persaud and son in law Zachariah Larsen of CT, Casey Nichols of OH, Frank Pelletier of TX, Daniel Stapler of MD; grandchildren Brandon, Austin, Mason Persaud of CT, Z. Petrie, Valynn & Sterling Yant; Aunt Susana Wilkins of TX; cousins Hollie and Lisa Green of TX, John Yates, Beatrice Yates and Sonja Kelsey (Greg) of OH;
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 17, 2019
