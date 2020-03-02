Home

Richard E. Penikas


1929 - 2020
Richard E. Penikas Obituary
Richard Edward Penikas, 91, of Bristol, husband of Suzanne (Krauss) Penikas, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Richard was born in Naugatuck, January 1, 1929, son of the late William and Mary (Adamski) Penikas. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the former New Departure Co. of Bristol. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Richard was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church Bristol. He loved the casinos in Atlantic City, outdoor activities, golfing, hunting, fishing and swimming. Besides his wife of 70 years, he leaves: three sons, James Penikas of Bristol, Thomas Penikas of Simsbury and Richard Penikas Jr. of East Hartford; his daughter, Nancy Sullivan-Oliver of Fredericksburg, VA; his brothers, Vincent Penikas of Bristol and Robert Penikas of CA; his sister, Dorothy Reseck of Portland; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private, Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 2, 2020
