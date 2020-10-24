Richard E. Ptachcinski, 88, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Smith) Ptachcinski went to join his heavenly family on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the father of Judith Jorgensen of Enfield, Thomas Ptachcinski and his wife Glizel of South Windsor, and Niel Ptachcinski and his wife Kira of South Carolina. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Ptachcinski of Thomaston; his daughters-in-law, Michele Upvall and Lee Parsons. He was predeceased by his son, Richard J. Ptachcinski; and his sisters, Dorothy Vigeant, Judith Hriceniak; brother, Francis Ptachcinski; and his son-in-law, Paul Jorgensen. He was "Jajie" to nine grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife Aylea, Rachel, Tyler, and Jenna Ptachcinski, Leah Adam, Ashley Whittle and her husband Michael, Bryan Hall, Jay Jorgensen and his wife Jenn, and William Jorgensen and his wife Amy. He was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Brea Rose, and Annalise Ptachcinski, Miah, Sarah, Margaret, Bradford, Collin and Landen Jorgensen. He was the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Richard was born in Thomaston, CT on June 14, 1932, son of the late Enos and Helen (Krayeski) Ptachcinski. He was a graduate of Thomaston High School (Class of 1950) where he was a three letter varsity athlete in baseball, basketball and soccer. He went on to study pharmacy at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston. Richard served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was married to the love of his life Rosemary on November 22, 1951. Richard owned and operated Pleasant Valley Pharmacy in South Windsor from 1963 through 1991. It was there that he became a respected and trusted member of the South Windsor community. He was a past member of the Lions Club, South Windsor Chamber of Commerce, where he served as president, and a lifetime member of the Connecticut Pharmaceutical Association. Richard was a kind, caring, loving, and devoted family man whose greatest joys were spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed following the New York Giants, the New York Yankees, and especially the UConn Women's Basketball Team. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Don Kidney, Ann Doherty, and Sophia Neil, who helped provide great care to Richard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew's Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT (please meet directly at the church). Entombment with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 930 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT. Memorial donations in Richard's name may be made to National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionaries, P.O. Box 6262, Chicago, IL, 60680-6262. www.stjudeleague@claretians.org. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
