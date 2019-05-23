Resources More Obituaries for Richard Swibold Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard E. Swibold

Richard E. Swibold was born in Peoria, Illinois, on March 23, 1931 and died peacefully on May 20, 2019 at his home in North Canton, CT.Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gretchen Vanderploeg Swibold; his daughter Katharine Swibold (Jordan Becker) of Tarrytown, NY; son Edward Swibold (Susan Vial) of Virginia; and 2 grandchildren, Adam Swibold Becker of New York, NY and Hannah Swibold Becker of Barcelona.He attended Washington University in St. Louis, served in the Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant in Korea, and received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Illinois Champagne-Urbana in 1959. As a recipient of the Margaret T. Biddle Scholarship, he spent the summer of 1958 studying architecture at École des Beaux Arts, Fontainbleau, France.Beginning his architecture career in 1954 as a draftsman in Paris, he worked as an architect in West Africa from 1959-1965 for Stanley Engineering in Monrovia, Liberia, for Robert S. MacMillan Architects and Planners in Lagos, Nigeria, and for MacMillan in New Haven, CT from 1965 – 1971.Swibold taught art and architecture at the University of Connecticut Storrs from 1971 until his retirement in 1995. In addition to teaching, he was in private practice from 1971 – 1974 and in a partnership, Canton Six Architects and Planners with Roger Clarke, from 1974 - 1978. From 1978 – 2008, he was a sole proprietor.In Canton, the community where he lived from 1971 until his death, Dick served on the board of the Roaring Brook Nature Center and as a member of the Canton Planning Commission and the Capitol Region Planning Commission; he was active in the Democratic Party, the League of Women Voters, the Cherry Brook School Planning Committee, and the Canton Land Conservation Trust.Projects of note include the first supermarket in Liberia, the Abu Jaudi and Azar Supermarket; the Executive Mansion, Monrovia; the Monrovia Freeport Master Plan; the University of Lagos campus; the Chase Manhattan Bank and executive apartments, Lagos; and residential work throughout Connecticut, as well as New York and Massachusetts.In addition to his talent as an architect, Dick was an avid and talented photographer and gardener, and he could build anything, including a distinctive barn and graceful bridge on the family property. He enjoyed reading the comics, checking in daily on Hagar the Horrible, B.C. and Zippy, and obsessively followed the news, often despairing for the future. But he will be missed for his humor, friendship, passion for the arts and design, his pride in his family, and his commitment to the community.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roaring Brook Nature Center, 70 Gracie Road, Canton, CT 06019 and the ACLU at www.aclu.org. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019