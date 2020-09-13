1/1
Richard E. Walton
1958 - 2020
Richard E. Walton, 62, of Harwinton, passed away on September 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Margaret (Hughes) Walton. Richard was born in Southington on July 19, 1958 to the late William and Gertrude (Pierce) Walton. As a young boy Richard loved traveling with his family to Seal Harbor, ME where it really was Walton's Mountain – there were aunts, uncles, and cousins on every corner. There he enjoyed visiting his grandparents and playing with his cousins long into the summer evenings. For many years he worked as a supervisor at Apex Machine Tool Company in Farmington. He loved dogs and over the years rescued Australian Shepherds, whom he gave wonderful forever homes to. He will be missed especially by Hudson, who was his last lucky pup. Richard also loved to sing and play his guitar -- he loved singing while taking a ride in the car, mowing the lawn, or taking a shower. He also liked to "add" his own words which were pretty funny to anyone listening. He had a great sense of humor, and he loved to slip in a joke and wait for the reaction. He enjoyed reading and always had a book nearby. Above all else he loved his children, taking them on adventures, creating lifetime memories and on occasion a nightmare. In addition to his wife Margaret, Richard is survived by his children Jennifer Archambault & her husband Charles of Moodus, Joshua E. Walton & his wife Elizabeth of Palmdale, CA, Clinton Walton-DePaolo & his wife Anouk of Sandyhook, and Shannon Frey of Harwinton; his grandchildren Tallis Archambault, and Nathan & Bastien DePaolo; his sister Mary Jane Walton of Southington; his nephew William Walton and his children of Deep River; and his niece Kelly Walton of Bangor, ME. Richard was loved and will be missed by Dimitri Zahariadis, Michael Hughes and his wife Elizabeth, and his grandchildren Samantha, Andrew, and Benjamin Hughes. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his brother William Walton. Burial will be at a later date in Seal Harbor, ME, at the convenience of his family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
September 12, 2020
Rich was creative, funny, and very smart. We loved working with him at Apex. There was seemingly no problem he couldn't overcome with his vast programming skills. Sitting outside on breaks, you would be entertained by his stories with his offbeat humor interjected throughout.
He will indeed be missed by all who had the pleasure of his friendship.
John Vincent
Coworker
