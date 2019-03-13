Richard Earl Verizzi, 80, of Hebron, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Windham Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born August 16, 1938 in Hartford, he was a son of the late Vito Verizzi and Evelyn (Allshouse) Strickland. Rich married his beloved wife, Nancy Graves on October 10, 1959. Soon after, the couple made their home and raised their family in Hebron. Richard was a proud veteran having served our country in the US Marine Corp. He later went to work for the state, retiring after 37 years with the DOT Bridge Department as a general supervisor. Rich was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and camping, especially in Ontario, with family and friends. He was a skilled pie baker and gardener. Rich will be remembered fondly by his family as a hardworking family man who put his all into every endeavor. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; his children, Richard Verizzi (Halina Kilroy), of Colchester, Michael Verizzi, of Houston TX, Steven (Lisa) Verizzi of Lebanon, Donna (Rodney) Small of Conway, AR, and Jodie (Mark) Lebreux of Lebanon; siblings, Mark (Margaret) Verizzi of Columbia, Gail Novakowski of New London, Tina (Jay) Clapper of Plantation, FL; friend and brother-in-law, Dick Carpenter; 10 grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as Poppy, Anthony, Steven, Catherine, Michael Jr., Samantha, Shelby, Tyler, David, Meg, and Emma; a great grandchildren, Harmony and Dawson; his pet cat, Mitchie; and numerous extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank Masonic Healthcare and all the wonderful caregivers that helped Dad. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 17th from 12 – 1 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester. A memorial service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private in the Columbia Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to the animal shelter of one's choice. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary