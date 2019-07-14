Richard "Dick" Elmer Loose, 95, of West Hartford, died June 30, 2019. Richard was born July 28, 1923, in Erie, Pa., the youngest son of Attorney Elmer DeWitt Loose and Florence Elizabeth Lick Loose. He attended Strong Vincent High School in Erie and the University of Michigan and Virginia Tech. During World War II he served in the Army's 84th Infantry Division and was in the Rhineland, Battle of the Bulge and Central Europe campaigns. He was employed by The Hartford in its Home Office for 39 years and served as an officer of the Hartford Life Insurance Company. He was intimately involved with the planning and implementation of the relocation of the Hartford Life into its Simsbury location. He was active in the insurance education program of the Health Insurance Association of America serving as chairman of several of its sub-committees and two terms as chairman of the Insurance Education Committee, the governing committee for the program. Following retirement from The Hartford, he served as an Arbitrator for the Connecticut Lemon Law program, was a member of the West Hartford Regents and volunteered at the Hartford Stage and the Children's Museum, West Hartford. He and his wife Edna also spent many happy days at their cottage at Point O' Woods Beach, Old Lyme. He is survived by his sons Robert C. Loose and his wife Linda, Richard E. Loose Jr. and his wife Jonna, as well as three grandchildren: Tianna T. Loose, Robert J. Loose, and Kathleen E. Moynihan. Numerous nephews and nieces are also survivors. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer D. and Florence L. Loose, his two brothers and their wives, Maxwell J. and Louise T. Loose of Arlington Heights, IL. and Dr. William D. and Elaine C. Loose of Erie, his wife Edna C. Loose and daughter Karen L. Moynihan. Richard was a direct descendant (on his mother's side) of Lieutenant David Goodrich who served in the Connecticut line with Lafayette during the Revolutionary War. A graveside service will be held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 10:00a.m. with Military Honors at Fairview Cemetery 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019