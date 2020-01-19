Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Rocky Hill
Richard Elwood Backe, 75, of Cincinnati, OH, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1943, in Hartford, to Austin Backe and Thelma (Pratt) Backe and was raised in Rocky Hill. He was predeceased by his wife, June (Forastiere) Backe. He is survived by his four children, Matthew Backe, Sarah Backe, Toni Backe, and Jennifer Backe. Rich was a member of Washington Lodge No. 81, A. F. and A. M., of Cromwell. Visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill, on Wednesday, (January 22, 2020) from 6–8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10 AM in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association or .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
