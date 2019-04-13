Richard Eugene Charland, 76, of Bluffton, SC, husband of Barbara Bean Charland, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home.Richard was born November 17, 1942 in Springfield, MA to the late Raymond Ernest Charland and Helen Gardiner Charland. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace and was a volunteer member of the Coventry Fire Department in CT. He was a US Air Force Veteran, a member of the American Legion, a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially enjoying ice fishing.In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his sons, Michael R. Charland (Constance) of Stafford Springs, CT, Keith R. Charland (Karen) of Orlando, FL, and Todd R. Charland (Anne Marie) of Chaplin, CT; brother, Raymond G. Charland (Linda) of Enfield, CT. Eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with burial in Beaufort National Cemetery. Following burial the family will receive friends at their home from 3:00-5:00 pm. Services will be held in Coventry, CT at a later date.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Barbara Charland or the in memory of Richard. Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019