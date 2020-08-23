Shirley, my sincere condolences for your loss.

We've never met, but "Doc" as I knew him (after his Dad) and I grew up together in Fairfield first at St. Thomas school then through the adventures of high school and college. We lost touch over the years, but knowing his infectious smile and outgoing personality he was obviously one of those people who did what they were born to do. Well done Doc.

Ray McKelvey

Fairfield

Ray McKelvey

Friend