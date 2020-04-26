|
Richard Michael Fanelli, 77, of Tampa, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home surrounded by his Tampa family on March 25, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1942 in Hartford, CT son of the late Nicholas "Dick" and Annette "Chubby" Fanelli. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha; children, Rick (Julie), Eric (Lisa), and Chris (Mabel); grandchildren Julianna, Michael, Josh, Kyle, Ryan, Maya, Emma, and Anna; brothers, Gregory (Denise) and Mark (Patty). Richard spent the majority of life in Wethersfield and Old Lyme (White Sands Beach), CT. He retired to Florida spending the last 25 years in Tampa. In Connecticut - Richard and Martha opened Bloomfield Opticians. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he enjoyed nothing more than sharing stories with friends and family. The Fanellis continually gave back to the community that supported their business, giving eye exams and glasses to those in need. By providing a needy neighbor with the ability to see clearly, Richard helped the community grow stronger. In 2017, the Lions Club awarded him with a lifetime Appreciation Award. In Tampa - Richard continued to utilize his leadership skills and sat on the board of his condominium complex for many years. Richard enjoyed his time making new friends at the pool, going to the New York Yankees spring games as a season ticket holder for 25 years, going to Buccaneer games and supporting his grandkids at their sporting events. At this time we are pausing on celebrating Richard's life and will be having some remembrances in Tampa and Wethersfield when life is back to normal. Services for Richard will be coordinated by Farley-Sullivan Funeral Homes www.farleysullivan.com) in Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jesuit High School at 4701 N. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33614 or www.jesuittampa.org/donate or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020