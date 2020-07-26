1/
Richard F. Fetko Jr.
1962 - 2020
Richard F. Fetko Jr. 58 of Stafford Springs and Tolland Ct. passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford Ct. He was born June 24, 1962 to the late Richard F. Fetko Sr. and Elaine Hruby Fetko of Vernon Ct. He leaves his Life Partner Ann Hope Doudera of Stafford Springs, siblings Linda Wozniak and husband Henry of Vernon, Joseph Fetko of Stafford, Tammy Crabb of Enfield, Michael Fetko of Indiana, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
