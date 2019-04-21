Richard F. "Dick" Hannaford, 86, of Vernon, husband of Lempi E. (Saaranen) Hannaford, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Richard was born on December 23, 1932 in Portland, Maine, to the late George H. and E'Bon (Lundgren) Hannaford. He had been a tool maker at Pratt & Whitney until his retirement in 1992 after 37 years. He was a Veteran of the Air Force serving during the Korean War. His hobby and passion was his HO scale Railroad in which he modeled and built to his recollection of his childhood town of Brownville Junction, Maine. He also opened up his heart and home to become a foster parent to two children. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter; Janice Hannaford of New London, his son; Alan Hannaford of Vernon, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother; Michael Hannaford of Windsor Locks, his sister; Kristen Baker of Windsor Locks, a sister-in-law Anita Evans and her husband Donald of Mansfield and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Sharon Bourque. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-5 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St, Manchester, with a service to begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Vernon, 401 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT 06066 or to the , P.O. Box 9576, Wilton, NH 03086-9576. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019