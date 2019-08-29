Home

Richard F. Luebeck, 67, of Newington, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Devoted to his wife of 22 years, he was the beloved husband of Laurie Bania. Born in New Britain, son of the late Richard H. Luebeck and Lucy (Chanko) Luebeck, Rick was a lifelong Newington resident. He was a proud graduate of The College of the Holy Cross and graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Law. Employed by The Hartford for 33 years, he developed many wonderful lifelong friendships. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Mary's Church, Newington. Rick enjoyed golf, baseball, American history, and gardening, but most of all, he loved to entertain family and friends. Besides his wife Laurie, he leaves two brothers, Mark Luebeck of East Hartford and Paul Luebeck of Newington; a sister Marlene Luebeck of East Hampton; two nephews Michael and Keith Luebeck; and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. He will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
