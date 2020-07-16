Richard F. Shields, 70, of Readington Township, NJ, died on July 13, 2020 at home from complications from a long illness with Frontal Temporal Dementia. Rich was born and grew up in Hartford, CT where he attended South Catholic High. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Providence College in Providence, RI. While attending Providence College he spent his junior year abroad continuing his studies at the University of Fribourg in Fribourg, Switzerland. After college he worked for the Travelers Insurance Company as an underwriter and AT&T where he held several management positions in Consumer Marketing and International Marketing and Finance before retiring in 1998. He's resided in Readington Township, NJ for 35 years. Rich was a kind and generous man who had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and dance like no one was watching to the Rolling Stones. He got his love for animals working at the Hartford zoo during his high school and college summers, and was the best dog dad to Bailey, Raven and Reilly. As a young man he played collegiate baseball and always had a passion for golf. His experience in Switzerland cemented lifelong friendships and ignited a lifelong desire to travel for both work and pleasure. His position as International Marketing Manager at AT&T afforded him the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe and Japan and when on vacation, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to Europe, the Caribbean, and New England. He leaves behind his loving wife Laureen Lach, his sister-in-law Sharyn Lach (Gene Chiappetta), brothers, Thomas Shields of New Britain, CT and Frederick Shields (Kate) of Oaklyn, NJ, several nieces and nephews, and many close college friends. He is predeceased by his parents J. Frederick Shields and Anita Mitchell Shields and his oldest brother David B. Shields. Funeral services are under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, PO Box 431, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 and are private at the request of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.