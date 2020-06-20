Richard F. Williams Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard F. Williams, Jr., 83, of Higganum, husband of Edith (Bartman) Williams, died Wednesday June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Richard F. Williams, Sr. and Lillian (Walter) Williams. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Overhead Door Company of Hartford. He was a life member of the Haddam Volunteer Fire Department where he helped create, organize and supervise the Jr. Fire Volunteer Program, former assistant leader with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 44, and an active member of the Higganum Congregational Church. Dick will be remembered for his love of fishing and being on the water. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard L. Williams and his wife Edie of Haddam; daughter, Lisa Ogilvie and her husband Jeffrey of Higganum; sister, Margaret Svihovec of Middletown; grandchildren, Kelly Bouchard and her husband Joseph of Southington, Richard K. Williams of East Hampton, Jennifer Ogilvie and fiancé Craig Evans both of VA, and Wesley Ogilvie of Higganum, CT; and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan Butler. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Monday (June 22nd) from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Burr Cemetery, Higganum. Please wear masks and practice social distancing during either event. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company or Higganum Congregational Church. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Burr Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved