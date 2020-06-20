Richard F. Williams, Jr., 83, of Higganum, husband of Edith (Bartman) Williams, died Wednesday June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Richard F. Williams, Sr. and Lillian (Walter) Williams. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Overhead Door Company of Hartford. He was a life member of the Haddam Volunteer Fire Department where he helped create, organize and supervise the Jr. Fire Volunteer Program, former assistant leader with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 44, and an active member of the Higganum Congregational Church. Dick will be remembered for his love of fishing and being on the water. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard L. Williams and his wife Edie of Haddam; daughter, Lisa Ogilvie and her husband Jeffrey of Higganum; sister, Margaret Svihovec of Middletown; grandchildren, Kelly Bouchard and her husband Joseph of Southington, Richard K. Williams of East Hampton, Jennifer Ogilvie and fiancé Craig Evans both of VA, and Wesley Ogilvie of Higganum, CT; and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan Butler. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Monday (June 22nd) from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Burr Cemetery, Higganum. Please wear masks and practice social distancing during either event. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company or Higganum Congregational Church. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.