Richard Francis Beatson, Sr. of East Haddam, CT, formerly of Madison, CT, was welcomed by our Lord into his eternal resting place on November 10, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1934 in Southington, CT to the late John F. Beatson and Rose M. (McHugh) Beatson. He was predeceased by his brother, John F. Beatson, Jr.; and his sister, Rosemary B. Peterson. Richard served our country in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957. On September 14, 1957, Richard married Judith R. Hayes (Judy) in the sacrament of Holy Matrimony at St. Justin's Catholic Church, Hartford, CT. They began their life together in their first home in Southington, CT and together raised their five children. Richard and Judy moved many times in their 63 years together and each new home held all the love and warmth of a "family homestead". Richard (Dick) began his extensive career in the Steel Industry with American Steel and Aluminum Co., Hartford, CT in 1957, also many years with Ulbrich of New England and Allegheny Ludlum. In 1977, he started Richard F. Beatson Associates, a Manufacturing Sales Agency representing Precision Steel Warehouse. Dick enjoyed many successful years in business. In 1983, Judy joined him in the business and they worked together until they both retired in 2001 to enjoy their life in Rockingham, VT. It was here that they enjoyed over 18 years of swimming in the pool and sledding with their children and grandchildren and taking in all that the Vermont landscape had to offer. Dick loved being with his family. His beautiful family brought him boundless joy and he always loved a good party and good food. Dick lit up the room with his smile, twinkling blue eyes and contagious laughter. No gathering would be complete without Dick singing old "show tunes" or songs from his youth. His love of singing was apparent as a member of the University of New Haven Glee Club and the Yankee Male Chorus, as well as his participation in his church choir. Dick was a devote Catholic and besides praying to our Lord through daily meditations, he served his community as a Eucharistic Minister at a number of Catholic parishes. Besides his wife, Judy, Dick leaves his sister, Doreen McGucken and her husband Hugh McGucken; sister-in-law, Charlotte Walters; daughter, Cheryl Powell of East Haddam, CT; son, Richard F. Beatson, Jr. and wife Mary of Plymouth, MA; daughter, Marguerite Tracy and husband Glen of West Hartford, CT; son, James Beatson and wife Caroline Krantz of Quincy, MA; and daughter, Catherine Beatson of Chester, VT. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with whom he shared a special bond. A United States Air Force Military Honors burial will take place on December 2, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Thomas Cemetery located at 209 Belleview Avenue, Southington, CT. Friends and family are welcome to join in the ceremony at the cemetery. Please observe Covid-19 protocols by wearing a mask and social distancing. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Richard F. Beatson, Sr. to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Road, West Hartford, CT 06107.
