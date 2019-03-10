Richard Frank Alfano, 83, of Amston Lake and formerly of Kensington, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born April 3, 1935 in New Britain, he was a son of the late Dominic Alfano and Jane (Labieniec) Parson. Richard was a veteran who served our nation by enlisting in the United States Navy in 1952. After being discharged from the navy, he became a familiar face around the town of Kensington where he worked as a U.S.P.S Mail Carrier for 37 years and was a registered member of the National Arm of Letter Carriers. While he was still a resident of Kensington, Richard went into business as a co-owner of the Parsons Catering Service. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time cooking for his family and friends. He will be forever loved and missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Georgette (Albert) Alfano, his son Gregory (Cheryl) Alfano of Hebron, his daughter Brenda (Thomas) Gutner of Denver, CO, sisters Elizabeth Chiger of New Britain, and Sharon Mercaldi of Rocky Hill, and his six grandchildren Jessica, Jennifer, Todd, Chad, Lindsey, and Tyler plus six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Robert Alfano. The family will receive guests 4-7 PM Friday, March 15th at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday, March 16th directly at the Church of the Holy Family, 185 Church Street, Hebron. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Church of The Holy Family or to the CT Chapter, 33 Oak St Watertown, CT 06795. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019