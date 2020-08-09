1/1
1937 - 2020
Richard (Dick) Frank Emilia, 83 of Salem rode through the pearly gates on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle due to injuries from his final motorcycle ride on Earth. He was proudly known as "Wildman." The twisty roads took him from CT to NC and finally to WV. His second passion was hiking which he enjoyed doing all over the country. Dick worked as a sales manager in liquidating furniture stores across the country. He also served his country in the United States Army. He was born July 22, 1937 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Earle Edward and Mildred Gay Cashdollar Emilia. He is survived by his wife of twenty one years, Sandra Lee Barth Canfield Emilia; his sons, Richard Foley and Janise, Wallingford, CT, Thomas Foley, East Hartford, CT; his daughters, Kim Emilia Levy and Sam, Norton, MA, and Jodie Neve and Jason of England and their mother and friend, Patricia Emilia; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; stepdaughters, Lynn Davis and Jim, Clarksburg, Laura Ball and Joe, Salem; eight step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren; three siblings, Sandra Dubiel and Roger, East Hartford, CT, Kenneth Emilia, Vernon, CT, and Russell Emilia, East Hartford, CT. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by siblings, Shirley, Carol, and Robert. His ashes will be taken to his favorite mountain in New Hampshire and a private burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, CT. Davis Funeral Home Salem and Crematory is honored and handling the cremation for the Emilia family. Online condolences may be sent to DavisFuneralHomeSalemWV.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
