Richard G. Ballard, age 83, passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California on July 6, 2020 after a short illness. Richard's family are long-time New Englanders, helping to found the towns of Newbury, Andover, and Gloucester in the 1630s. Richard grew up in East Hartford, Connecticut before joining the Navy in 1955. One of very few enlisted navigators, Richard was part of crew that flew A3D Skywarriors off the U.S.S. Saratoga. While in the Navy, Richard married Eleanor Woodward, another East Hartford resident. After his service, he worked for Pratt & Whitney for thirty-five years which sent him around the country and overseas as a quality control and aftermarket maintenance manager. He was a Mason and Shriner and a member of the Elks. Richard and Eleanor raised three children: Richard R. Ballard, currently living in the Philippines with his family, Johanna L. (Ballard) Park of Kamuela, Hawaii, and Daniel N. Ballard of Sacramento, California. He is survived by his wife and children, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, cousins Beverly Mills, Betty Ballard, Davis Ballard, and Sharon Rowden, and his niece Pamela Martin and nephew Todd Shillington. He'll be laid to rest during a private ceremony at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough, New Hampshire.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store