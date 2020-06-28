Richard G. Gagnon, 81, of Glastonbury passed away peacefully June 27, 2020. Richard (Dick), the son of Edward and Beatrice Gagnon, was born in Hartford February 19, 1939 and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School Class of 1957. He married the late Patricia Barber in 1961 and made Glastonbury their lifelong home. Dick owned and operated Capitol Moving & Storage for over fifty years, a business that was started by his father Edward Gagnon in 1947 and is being carried on by Dick's son Mark and daughter, Lynn. Dick served on the United Van Lines Board of Directors from 1985 to 1995. He was a man of integrity and respected by all who knew him in and out of the moving industry. He was a kind, humble and generous man who set a hard working example for his family. Boating was one of his great joys and "Captain Dick" enjoyed every weekend in the summer going away to Block Island, Newport and other ports of call with his family and friends. He would often say the minute he walked down the dock all of his worries and stress would disappear! However, what brought the most joy to Dick was his seven grandchildren. He couldn't be more proud of each and every one of them. When asked about his grandchildren he would gladly boast that six of his grandchildren, (with the seventh being only 12 years old) had all graduated from college. Over the years, Dick had numerous health issues thrown at him but his perseverance and resilience had served him well to handle those challenges. Even in his waning months, he was a model of strong will and sheer determination right until the end of his journey here on earth. Never one to complain, even in his most trying times he maintained his humor. His answer to the question "how do you feel?" was "with my hands". He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Dick is predeceased by his wife Patricia of 58 years. His spirit is carried on by his four children and their spouses, Mark, Karen and Michael Lonergan of Glastonbury, Lynn and David LeBlanc of Marlborough, and Laura and Michael Blessing of Avon, his grandchildren Marissa LeBlanc, Daniel Blessing, Peter Lonergan, Maura Lonergan, Kelly Blessing, Julia LeBlanc and Samantha Gagnon. In addition, Richard is survived by his sister, Lorraine Kalinosky of Newington, brothers Edward of Tucson. AZ and Kenneth of Glastonbury. A wake will be held at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday, June 30. Funeral mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT. 06492. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.