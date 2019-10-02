Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilgrim Way Baptist Church
19 Columbia Rd
Windsor, CT 06095
(860) 242-6634
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Pilgrim Way Baptist Church
19 Columbia Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Way Baptist Church
19 Columbia Road
Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Henderson Obituary
Richard G. Henderson, son of the late John T. and Alice J. Henderson, entered this life on April 24, 1946, and departed on September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie C. Henderson; son, David Jhamal Henderson (Sharon), daughters; Dr. Kimberley H. Stiemke (Kevin), and Keshia D. Henderson. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 4, 2109 at 10:00 am, with visitation prior to at 9:00 am at Pilgrim Way Baptist Church, 19 Columbia Road, Windsor, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.