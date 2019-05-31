Home

Richard G. Maben, 73, of Middletown, died Friday (May 24, 2019) at the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Born in New Britain, the son of the late Aden and Virginia (Lanza) Maben, he lived many years in Middletown. He was the husband of the late Rosemarie (DeForest) Maben. Throughout his career, Rick was a truck driver and was a member of St. Maurice Church.Mr. Maben is survived by his brother John Maben of New Britain; two aunts Sally Lanza of Southington and Patricia Lanza of Columbia, CT and several cousins. Funeral services will be held Monday (June 3, 2019) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish (St. Maurice Church) 100 Wightman Road New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Monday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 31, 2019
