Richard Anthony "Rick" Griffin, 69, of Lebanon, CT, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Hartford, CT after a brief, sudden illness. Rick was born to the late George W. Griffin and Julia (Judy) Griffin on May 16, 1951, and resided in Sarasota, FL until moving to CT after high school. Rick worked in the automobile industry for his entire career, spending several years as the Service Director at Champagne Chevrolet in Windham, CT. His favorite pastimes were playing cards and golf with his dear friends; he loved getting out on the course as often as he could. Rick was an avid cook and enjoyed preparing a great meal to share with family and friends. Rick is survived by his two beloved daughters, Kelly Spillman and her husband Gregory of Tolland, CT and Kristina D'Amico and her husband Andrew (Drew) of Budd Lake, NJ; and his five adoring grandchildren, Riley, Bella, Payton, Christian, and Reagan; and his loving life partner, Rita Tryon of Lebanon, CT, and her family, Jean and Paul Johnson of Mansfield, CT and their children: Taylor, Andrew, and Shelby; and Jason and Krystal Lemcke of Ramsey, MN and their children: Katie, Sam, Lexie, Charlotte, and Isla. Rick also leaves behind several close friends including Craig and Debbie, Paul and Cindy, Joe and Suzanne, Ronnie and Michelle, and Frank and Kathy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a special nephew, Jason T. Griffin; and his best four-legged friend, his beloved black Labrador, Brody. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later time. We will hold you close to our hearts and love you always. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to John Gagnon Pet Resort, 227 Upton Road, Colchester, CT 06415. John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For service updates and condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com