Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard H. Brown


1942 - 2019
Richard H. Brown Obituary
Waterford-Richard H. Brown, 77, a longtime Waterford resident and most recently living in Niantic, passed away Saturday night, November 23, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, after a long medical battle. He was born April 21, 1942 in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late Samuel Brown and Jennie Slobodkin Brown. He graduated from Bates College, Lewiston, ME in 1963 with a B.S. degree in chemistry and from the University of Connecticut in 1967 with an M.S. degree in chemistry. He worked for Pfizer Inc for 35 years. Dick married Marjorie A. Mulcahy on February 12, 1972 in Windsor, CT. He is survived by his wife Marge, their daughter Jennifer L. Brown and her husband Robert L. Hendrickson of Niantic, their daughter Tracy B. Phillips and her husband Paul T. Phillips of Ledyard, and their son David J. Brown and his wife Amanda J. Russell-Brown of Norton, MA. He also leaves three beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth R. Phillips, Catherine M. Hendrickson and Matthew J. Hendrickson. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Richard P. Mulcahy and his wife Yuri Katto, of Japan, and Thomas O. Mulcahy and his wife Pamela of Florida, his sister-in-law Bobbie Brown, wife of his late brother Louis B. Brown, of Washington, D.C., as well as cousins in the Boston, MA, area. The family would like to thank the following for their kindness recently and during the last few difficult years: Dr. Abel Donka, Visiting Nurses of Southeastern Connecticut, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital 6.2, Curtin Transportation, East Lyme Ambulance, Susan Blair, Lighthouse Companion Care, and Care at Home. Funeral services are Tuesday, (Nov. 26) 11 am at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT., Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Rd, Waterford, CT., there are no calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
