Richard Henry Reid "Rich" as he was known to friends and family, passed away on July 11th 2020 to join his wife Kimberly Walden Reid who passed in 2018. Born in Hartford to Robert Francis Reid Sr. and Helen Louise (Bowen) Reid, he attended George J. Penney High School, class of 1977. From there he worked closely with his father and best friend at Reid Interiors where he mastered at upholstery and furniture design. He also worked for Bumper to Bumper in East Hartford and Ryder in Hartford and Florida over the years. Richard had a great sense of humor and loved slapstick comedies like Tommy Boy, Airplane, and The Jerk, he was always found at parties cracking jokes and laughing. He was well known for his love of the Red Sox and his competitive banter with his wife over her favorite team the Yankees. Rich enjoyed watching Blue Bloods and going to bingo in Florida with his friends. When his kids were younger he enjoyed putting up the Christmas decorations and listening to Elvis's holiday albums and always dreamed of visiting Graceland one day. He is survived by his oldest daughter Erica Reid Stickels and her husband Daniel Stickels of East Hartford; granddaughter Mackenzie Stickels and grandson Nathan Stickels; his youngest daughter Amanda Reid of Windsor, with whom he made his home for the last few years; granddaughters Lilith Klass and Minerva Ferraina; two stepchildren Amanda Rasmussen of Connecticut and Daniel Rasmussen of Maine; three siblings, sister Terri Reid and her partner Lucy Zamgochian of New Britain; brother Robert F. Reid Jr and his wife Debora Reid of East Hartford; two nieces, Tonya Reid-Kim and Kaitlyn Reid; sister Kathleen Kakos of Old Lyme; two nephews, Mathew Kakos and Joseph Kakos; beloved aunts, uncles and extended family; and man's best friend, his dog Ritchie. He is predeceased by his wife Kimberly Walden Reid; his parents Robert F. Reid Sr. and Helen Bowen Reid; his Aunt Sophie and Uncle Fred whom he adored. Due to the current pandemic a small burial service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Hartford on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12 noon. The family asks anyone from out of state to not travel to the services to minimize exposure and keep everyone safe as Connecticut currently has a quarantine in place for out of state visitors. Everyone in attendance must have proper face coverings and please adhere to the legal guidelines during the current health crisis. Although there will be no wake or calling hours the family hopes you will take the time to remember the laughter you have all shared with Rich over the years. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484 in honor of his parents Bob & Weezie. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
.