Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
1942 - 2019
Richard H. Shelberg, 77, of East Hampton, beloved husband of Patricia (Lewis) Shelberg died peacefully on Thursday Sept. 5th at Middlesex Hospital. Born April 30, 1942 in Middletown he was the son of the late John and Anna (Tobler) Shelberg. Richard proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, and then continued his military service in the National Guard. Richard was a member of St. Patrick Church in East Hampton and a member of the Knights of Columbus at the Church. Richard worked in maintenance for the Town of East Hampton for almost 40 years before his retirement. He was also the owner of Ramblin Rich D.J. Service for many years. Over the years he was a Little League coach, softball umpire and a youth basketball coach. Besides his wife he is survived by his son Richard "Ric" Shelberg of NC, two daughters Lisa Hersey of Columbia, Richelle Gorham and husband Jeff of East Hampton, a brother John Shelberg, three sisters Ann Waz, Ruth Tuttle, Dolly Scallia, 9 grandchildren Nicole, Alissa, Eric, Adrenne, Alex, Asia, Malique, Leighanna, Madison, and 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 main St East Hampton on Monday Sept. 9th from 5PM until 7PM. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday Morning at 10:30AM followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00AM in St. Patrick Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
