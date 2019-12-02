Hartford Courant Obituaries
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
We announce the passing of Richard H. Wemmell of Manchester, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Derby, CT, Dick was a very successful salesman. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Marjorie Wemmell, in-laws Ralph and Arlene Stence, Dick is survived by his wife Charlotte of 57 years; his daughter Robin; sons Butch, Michael, Todd and his wife Rosey; 6 grandchildren,who he was proud of, and his fishing buddy, Duane Albert. Remember Dick with a smile on his face and a fish in his hand! Calling hours are Saturday, December 7th, from 1-3 at Holmes/ Watkins Funeral Home located at 400 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06040. Burial will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2019
