Richard Henry Bouchard Obituary
Richard Henry Bouchard, 67, of Simpsonville, widower of Joanne Bouchard, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Maine, he was a son of the late Armand David Bouchard and the late Constance Rose Bouchard. Richard is survived by one son, Jason Bouchard and his wife, Shannon, of Simpsonville; one daughter, Melissa Bouchard of Simpsonville; three grandchildren, Julianna, Ashley & Dylan Bouchard; one brother, Lou Bouchard of Kissimmee, FL; one sister, Diane Plourde of East Hartford, CT; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Harper. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Richards memory may be made to the Closer to Free Ride that he was planning on participating in on Saturday, September 7 in honor of his late wife Joanne, https://www.rideclosertofree.org/participant/RichardBouchard. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
