Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1946 - 2019
Richard Hogan, 73, of Suffield, beloved husband of Bertha (Woods) Hogan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on July 10, 1946, son of the late Jessie and Willie Mae (Hightower) Hogan, he lived most of his life in Windsor and settled in Suffield. He attended Weaver High School graduating in 1964 active in varsity football and basketball. Richard served his country proudly with the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War until he retired in 1968. Richard received a Purple Heart Medal and a National Defense Service Medal while fighting the war. Richard received his Bachelor of Science degree from Post College in 1984. He worked as an accountant for CIT Financial and Northeast Utilities for 20+ years. He was a member of the Carpe Diem Club in Hartford and enjoyed golfing, watching sports and playing cards with friends, but his main focus was his family. Richard had a deep love for people, with an infectious presence, who had the gift of putting a smile on everyone who crossed his path. Besides his wife Bertha, he is survived by his daughter Kellie Hogan of Newington; his son Patrick Hogan of San Francisco, CA; his brother Jimmy Hogan of West Palm Beach, FL; and his grandchildren Zachery and Haviland. Richard was predeceased by brother Willie James Hogan and sister Artie Mae Cooper. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12:30 PM on 22 August 2019 at Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. His family will receive friends prior to the service from 10AM to 12PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
