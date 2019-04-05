Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard DeCapio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. DeCapio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. DeCapio Obituary
Richard Joseph DeCapio, 53, of Cambridge, Md., beloved husband of Laurie (Hertel) DeCapio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. They both hail from Connecticut and relocated to Cambridge, Md., in 2006, so Rich could take his dream job as the assistant band director of the United States Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, in Annapolis, Md. Rich was the son of the late Orlando and Frances DeCapio of East Lyme, Conn.; and in addition to his wife, Laurie, he leaves behind his beloved labs, Bailey and Ace; his brother, John DeCapio of New Jersey; his father-in-law, Richard Hertel of Glastonbury, Conn.; his sister and brothers-in-law: Nancy and Peter Teveris of S. Glastonbury, Conn., Christopher and Sue Hertel of Wethersfield, Conn.; brother-in-law, Keith Hertel of Lantana, Fla.; along with his niece, Erica Teveris and her husband Matt Staebner of S. Glastonbury, Conn.; and a nephew, Jesse Teveris, also of S. Glastonbury, Conn. Rich loved music and enjoyed going to jams to play his guitar. He was also a member of the Bridgemen Marching Band, Bayonne, N.J., for many years. He also loved his Jeep Wrangler, which propelled him into becoming a member of the Chesapeake Jeep Club. His other hobbies included golf, RC racing and playing the guitar. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name can be made to the Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, checks payable to U.S. Treasury - MEMO LINE (VERY IMPORTANT): MWF/D&B, Comptroller Gift Funds Division, 181 Wainwright Road, Annapolis, MD 21402. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now