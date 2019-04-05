Richard Joseph DeCapio, 53, of Cambridge, Md., beloved husband of Laurie (Hertel) DeCapio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. They both hail from Connecticut and relocated to Cambridge, Md., in 2006, so Rich could take his dream job as the assistant band director of the United States Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, in Annapolis, Md. Rich was the son of the late Orlando and Frances DeCapio of East Lyme, Conn.; and in addition to his wife, Laurie, he leaves behind his beloved labs, Bailey and Ace; his brother, John DeCapio of New Jersey; his father-in-law, Richard Hertel of Glastonbury, Conn.; his sister and brothers-in-law: Nancy and Peter Teveris of S. Glastonbury, Conn., Christopher and Sue Hertel of Wethersfield, Conn.; brother-in-law, Keith Hertel of Lantana, Fla.; along with his niece, Erica Teveris and her husband Matt Staebner of S. Glastonbury, Conn.; and a nephew, Jesse Teveris, also of S. Glastonbury, Conn. Rich loved music and enjoyed going to jams to play his guitar. He was also a member of the Bridgemen Marching Band, Bayonne, N.J., for many years. He also loved his Jeep Wrangler, which propelled him into becoming a member of the Chesapeake Jeep Club. His other hobbies included golf, RC racing and playing the guitar. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name can be made to the Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, checks payable to U.S. Treasury - MEMO LINE (VERY IMPORTANT): MWF/D&B, Comptroller Gift Funds Division, 181 Wainwright Road, Annapolis, MD 21402. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary