Richard "Rit" J. Kowalec, 62, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Jody (Schilling) Kowalec and proud father of Stephanie Kowalec. Born on December 10, 1956 in Southington to the late Stanley and Esther (Daniels) Kowalec, he had been a lifelong Southington resident. Rit worked as the traffic manager at GEMCO Mfg. for many years. He was the Captain of the Southington Volunteer Fire Department, Engine Company # 2 for 40 years. He enjoyed his daughter's weekend softball tournaments, camping trips, and family trips to Atlantic City and Disney World. In addition to his wife Jody and daughter Stephanie, he is survived by two brothers, Stanley "Butch Kowalec and Debi of Prospect, Thomas Kowalec Sr.and his wife Nadine of Prospect and one nephew, Thomas Kowalec, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 12 noon at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019