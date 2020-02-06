Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
(Section 34) 453 Fairfield Avenue
Hartford, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellowship Community Church
24 South Road
Marlborough, CT
Richard A. McGinnis, 90, husband of Elizabeth (Drago) McGinnis, of West Hartford, formerly of East Hartford, passed away February 1, 2020. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Frank L. and Dorothy (Campbell) McGinnis and lived in the area most of his life. Besides his wife, Richard leaves his two daughters Heather and Jennifer, a son-in-law Stan, son Neil and six grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Josalyn, Jesseca, Stanley and Jaimie. There will be a graveside service on Friday February 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery, (Section 34) 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford. There will also be a Memorial Service on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Fellowship Community Church, 24 South Road, Marlborough, CT. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, or to view full obituary, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -