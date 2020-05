Or Copy this URL to Share

Rick O'Leary, 63, loving son and brother, passed away in Stony Creek, CT, 5/1/2020. Predeceased by father, John O'Leary, Jr.; survived by mother, Frances O'Leary; sisters Carol Frobel, Joanne Rojas, and Jane O'Leary; many nieces and nephews; and good friends. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.



