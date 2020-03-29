Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Richard J. Riley, 87, of East Hartford, husband of the late Jean (Brueggestrat) Riley, passed away March 26, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Joseph and Marion (Caffrey) Riley. Dick went on to become a Lithographer for Fox Press, moving on to sales before his retirement. He enjoyed working in his pristine yard and being outdoors. He was an avid Brooklyn Dodger fan and after they moved followed the Boston Red Sox. Mostly Dick loved spending time with his family. Dick leaves his children, Karen Daly and her husband Al, of East Hartford, Tim Riley and his wife Sharon of East Hartford and Jim Riley and his wife Jean of Amston. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, AnneMarie Boyle and her husband Larry, James Riley and his wife Cynthia, Sean Riley and his wife Jen, Meagan Riley, Michael Riley and his wife Kayla, his great-grandchildren, Aaron, John, Danielle, Ava, Ryan, M.J., Joseph and Jaxson, his brother Raymond Riley and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his grandson, Joseph R. Riley, great-granddaughter Cali Riley, his brother Robert Riley and his sister Lois Connole. Due to the health restrictions, services will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joseph R. Riley Athletic Scholarship Fund, 18 Bass Lake Road, Amston, CT 06231. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
