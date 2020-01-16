Home

Richard Jaros


1937 - 2019
Richard Jaros Obituary
On December 31, 2019 Southington, CT resident Richard N Jaros Sr., 82, died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. Born on June 1st, 1937 in Schenectady NY to Henry and Jane Jaros, Richard attended Maple Hill High School in Castleton-on-Hudson, NY and then college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to pursue a career in Engineering. Years later he would go on to own a travel agency in Southington and remain involved in his local community. Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed travel, cooking, fishing, skiing, boating and reading a good book - he always lived life to the fullest. Richard is survived by his loving partner Gundi Sedlatschek of CT, sons Thomas Jaros of VT and Ricky Jaros of CT, sister June Goddard-Rickard of NY, and nieces Tamara Goddard-Hathaway of NY and Cheryl Kenah of GA. At his request, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
